ECSE to Enter STO Pilot Program with Blockstation
Pilot Program
Another securities exchange, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), has seen the merit behind digital securities, and signed a fresh letter of intent (LOI) with Blockstation.
This letter represents an upcoming pilot program, which will see Blockstation act as a service provider for the ECSE.
With Blockstation touting a comprehensive tokenization platform, this means offering a variety of capabilities. It is anticipated that these will allow for the ECSE to support the trading of various assets, such as BTC, ETH, and, of course, STOs.
Caribbean Presence
At this point, it would appear as though the Caribbean has spoken, and made their choice of service provider clear – Blockstation
Each of the following are examples of pilot programs involving Blockstation that have either been completed, are off the ground, or are about to launch.
- Jamaica Stock Exchange
- Barbados Stock Exchange
- Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange
Features
With regards to the LOI, the ECSE has indicated that they intend to leverage the Blockstation platform, providing their clients with access, but not limited, to the following perks:
- asset insurance
- compliant KYC/AML measures
- SLAP (a Blockstation solution which provides companies looking to host an STO with a streamlined process for creating a prospectus)
Commentary
Upon announcing this newly signed partnership, representatives from each, Blockstation and ECSE, took the time to comment.
Trevor Blake, Managing Director at the ECSE, stated,
“The ECSE is proud to take a leading role in increasing access to and participation in our securities market through digital assets…This pilot follows the pilot being undertaken by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) of a digital EC dollar (DXCD) that will be the world’s first central bank-backed digital currency, supporting the ECCB’s goal to remove financial frictions, promote financial stability, and expedite growth and development in the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).”
Matt Singh, VP of Sales at Blockstation, stated,
“It’s inspiring to see the vision of shared prosperity resonate so strongly in our conversations with the ECSE and financial regulators in the region…We look forward to advancing the ECSE’s goals of leveraging the blockchain to bring transparency, improved security and new economic opportunities to their citizens and global investors.”
Speaking with Marko
In our ongoing interview series, we were fortunate to have recently interviewed the President and CEO of Blockstation, Marko Hafez. In this discussion, we learn more about what Blockstation has to offer, and how they found themselves helping exchanges like the JSE transform the way they operate.
Blockstation
Since being founded in 2015, Blockstation maintains headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Blockstation looks to service and establish the digital securities sector, through their comprehensive tokenization platform.
CEO, Marko Hafez, currently oversees company operations.
Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange
Acting as a subsidiary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the ECSE maintains operations in the island nation of St. Kitts.
CEO, Trevor Blake, currently oversees company operations.
In Other News
For those that may recognize the ECSE mother company, ECCB, it may be due to recent news of their decision to create a central bank digital currency. The ECCB fully intends to be first to market, globally, with their own digital variant of a central bank issued currency.
Stellar Invests in DSTOQ in Bid to Bring Security Tokens to Emerging Markets
Invested
It was recently announced that DSTOQ has received a hearty investment from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).
This marks the inaugural investment through the SDF’s ‘enterprise fund’ – a fund built to identify, and foster growth, in Stellar based use-cases. The fund was initially comprised of 10 billion XLM (Stellar’s native token), prior to their partnering with DSTOQ.
The use case presented by DSTOQ, which caught the attention of the SDF, is their blockchain based platform which is built to provide ‘accessible and affordable investing’. This is done through a platform granting access to, not only traditional stocks, but to high potential security tokens.
$715,000
This particular investment is comprised of $715,000 worth of XLM. It is important to note that funds doled out through the enterprise fund do not represent grants, but rather true investments. As such, the SDF notes that, “Direct investments and acquisitions will give SDF special influence over the funding recipients.”
Financial Inclusion
Something that sets this development apart is the underlying ethos demonstrated by DSTOQ. While many companies involved with blockchain based endeavors are consumed with the idea of facilitating institutional adoption, DSTOQ has set their sights on economic parity.
As a result, DSTOQ has a keen focus on emerging markets. In their announcement, the SDF and DSTOQ note the specific markets in which they hope to affect positive change. These included,
- Vietnam
- South Africa (w/ future African growth)
- South America
- Asia
Commentary
Upon announcing the Stellar Development Foundation’s investment in DSTOQ, representatives from each side took the time to comment. The following is what they had to say on the matter.
Denelle Dixon, CEO the Stellar Development Foundation, stated,
“At SDF, we seek to unlock the world’s economic potential by making money more fluid, markets more open, and people more empowered. DSTOQ’s sharp focus on cross-border investing and their unique approach to helping people in emerging markets to gain access to investment opportunities abroad speaks directly to our mission at SDF. Together, we hope to improve the lives of millions of people while simultaneously creating exciting new business opportunities.”
Craig Mc Gregor, CEO of DSTOQ, stated,
“We are grateful for SDF’s vote of confidence and continued support towards our shared vision of building and improving the global financial system. Together, DSTOQ and SDF aim to improve financial inclusion in markets that desperately need better access to global products. For too long these markets have been ignored – we look forward to changing that with this exciting technology.”
Similar Events
These days, it seems like companies with promising tech-laden platforms, which open new possibilities for potential investors, are all the rage. We’ve discussed Stellar’s investment in DSTOQ here today, and only recently were discussing similar events, as SIX invested/partnered with Omniex.
While each of the developments revolve around the adoption of digital assets, they do vary in their approach, as previously discussed. While Stellar and DSTOQ are gearing their work towards developing markets, SIX and Omniex have targeted institutional adoption.
To learn more about these two companies, and their varying approach, make sure to peruse the following article.
Stellar
Built as an open-source blockchain, Stellar has managed to become one of the most popular networks since its launch in 2015. The network has seen adoption through many avenues, resulting in the development of a stout supporting community. This has provided the ability to embark on new endeavors, such as the Stellar Enterprise Fund, which was utilized in the news discussed here today.
Jed McCaleb, Cofounder of Stellar, took the opportunity to comment on the use of their technology to support financial inclusion. He stated,
“DSTOQ is making markets accessible to new geographies, connecting the world’s global infrastructure in an exciting and innovative way. We are really excited to see companies like DSTOQ take the use cases for our technology to the next level.”
DSTOQ
Founded in 2016, DSTOQ maintains operations in Berlin and Liechtenstein. The company primarily operates as a regulated exchange, offering clients the ability to invest in a variety of financial instruments – such as stocks, bonds, ETFs, and more.
CEO, Craig Mc Gregor, currently oversees company operations.
In Other News
Today’s news is not the first time that we have seen the adoption of Stellar, in relation to digital securities. The following articles shed light on a few of these previous events, as popular platforms, Smartlands and Wevest, joined the Stellar party in 2019.
‘SIX’ Acquires Stake in Crypto-Based Investment Platform ‘Omniex’
Invested
It has recently been announced that financial service provider, SIX, has established a new partnership with investment and trading platform, Omniex.
The announcement goes beyond simply establishing a new partnership, as SIX is also said to have invested in Omniex, as the company continues building a foundation for supporting digital assets.
Financial details of this investment have not been made available at the time of writing.
Why?
The companies have stated that this partnership was established for a few clear reasons. One of which, is their shared interest in developing a solution which will ‘pave the way’ for institutional adoption of digital assets.
It is expected that this partnership will pay dividends in the development, and deployment, of SDX – an upcoming digital exchange which is a subsidiary of SIX.
Commentary
Upon announcing their newly established partnership and investment, representatives from each, Omniex and SIX, took the time to comment. The following is what each had to say on the matter.
Hu Liang, CEO and Co-Founder Omniex, stated,
“The Swiss market leads other major financial markets in the adoption of legislation and regulation supporting digital asset trading and settlement. Together with SIX we aim to offer an end-to-end solution for the trading and settlement of digital assets, including the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), once operationally live. It will still take some time, but the cornerstones are in place to accelerate the broader adoption of natively digitalized assets.”
Thomas Zeeb, Head Securities & Exchanges at SIX, stated,
“We see a growing need in the market to access crypto currencies. Our new collaboration will provide a standardized and secure gateway via SIX as the trusted partner of the financial industry. With SDX as the digital exchange infrastructure in development, the collaboration with Omniex to deliver the front end for clients, both for existing crypto currencies, as well as in future for SDX-listed assets, is an important addition to the digital ecosystem.”
A State of Flux
While the future of SIX and their upcoming platform, known as SDX, remain rife with potential, the company has not been immune to their share of hurdles.
In the past few months, we have reported on various occasions on rifts arising between personnel. The first such example came roughly 7 months ago, when the CEO of SDX stepped down.
SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) CEO to Step Down from Role
Mere months after this development, we saw further examples of employees following the former CEO’s lead.
3 More Executives Leave SDX Due to Discrepencies
Despite these hurdles, it appears evident that SIX intends on marching forward. Between their strategic investments, and SDX platform development, SIX may just achieve their goals.
Omniex
Founded in 2018, OMNIEX maintains operations in San Francisco, United States. Above all, Omniex hopes to serve institutional clients with their comprehensive platform, geared towards digital assets.
CEO, Hu Liang, currently oversees company operations
SIX
Founded in 2008, SIX maintains operations in Zurich, Switzerland. SIX has made it clear, through endeavors such as their SDX platform, that they believe in the future of digital assets. This has been made evident through both, the development discussed here today, and recent examples including an investment in Daura.
CEO, Jos Dijsselhof, currently oversees company operations.
Atomyze Announces Soft-Launch of Tokenization Platform
Go for Launch
While there are various tokenization platforms already in existence – and more on the way – one of the more anticipated is that of Atomyze.
The TokenTrustAg product has just announced the test-launch of their service. The main driving factor behind anticipation of this platform falls back on their established relationships. For instance, Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest man and President of Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), has publicly stated his intent to tokenize various commodities for trading on the platform.
It should be noted that the test period of the Atomyze platform is limited to businesses only; Specifically those businesses which comprise their list of partners.
The company notes that upon receiving full licensing, operations will expand to include a larger scope of investors.
Capabilities
Tokenization of assets is not restricted solely to securities. Use of blockchain and DLT can be extended to basically anything of value – including commonly traded commodities.
Regardless of the underlying asset, Atomyze notes that by utilizing blockchain and DLT, clients of their platform will benefit from a variety of capabilities, including, but not limited to, the following.
- Permissioned view of transactions
- Increased speed of transactions
- Financing
- Bridging between companies and investors
Assets from the ‘Get-Go’
While there are many assets expected to populate the Atomyze platform in time, there are three notable commodities which will be available during this testing phase.
- Palladium
- Cobalt
- Copper
Each of these are key assets to Nornickel and their operations. As such, each will be tokenized, with investors gaining the ability to trade these asset backed tokens.
Partnering Up
As we alluded to earlier in this article, Atomyze has managed to establish an impressive list of partners in their attempt to create something special. While the presence of Vladimir Potanin and Nornickel is important on its own, the following companies are also in the mix – bringing clout and potential to Atomyze.
- IBM
- Umicore
- Trafigura
- Global Palladium Fund
- Traxys
Commodities vs. Securities
Beyond the intrigue provided by their achievements so far, through Atomyze, TokenTrustAg has no intention of restricting themselves to dealing in commodities alone.
The company is currently in the midst of applying for multiple designations which would allow for them, and their subsidiaries, to delve into the world of tokenized securities. If successfully awarded, these designations will see TokenTrustAg become both a ‘self-regulated organization’, as well as a licensed securities firm within Switzerland.
Commentary
Upon announcing their test-launch, representatives from Atomyze, as well as various partners, took the time to comment.
Marco Grossi, CEO of Atomyze, stated,
“The main idea of tokenization is not in buying or trading cryptocurrencies; it lies in the creation of a modern and transparent mechanism for digitizing of assets, and in the creation of new digital markets, where tokenization is a service helping issuers transfer rights to their assets into a digital form.”
Manish Chawla, Global Managing Director of Energy & Natural Resources Industries at IBM, stated,
“The joint efforts among Atomyze, IBM and Nornickel have made it possible to develop a truly powerful and unique industry solution. Asset/commodity trading is only one of many opportunities in our industry where tokenization can transform current business processes…As the leader in the creation of permissioned and governed private blockchain networks for industry outcomes, we are eager to help advance the idea of a new token-based economy with this project.”
The Tycoon
Vladimir Potanin is a Russian tycoon known for his great wealth. Wealth that was made possible through mining giant, Nornickel, where he serves as President of the company. In 2020, it is believed that his wealth tops $27 billion, making him one of the richest individuals in the entire world – and the richest in Russia.
He took the time to elaborate on his view of digitization, and how Nornickel is setting themselves up to remain competitive in the future through Atomyze.
“The economy is being digitalized, that is to say, the flow of capital is spilling over from the traditional economy to the digital one. Nornickel invests in a variety of digital solutions for industrial applications. The tokenization of payment settlements is one of them. Nornickel will be the first company among the extractive industry leaders to begin trading using tokens. Nornickel is interested in this project because it will enable the Company to popularize palladium and other metals by transitioning to digital trading methods.”
Atomyze
Above all, Atomyze operates as a tokenization platform, while maintaining headquarters in Zug ‘crypto valley’ Switzerland. The company functions as a product of TokenTrustAg. A full launch of services is expected sometime in late 2020.
CEO, Marco Grossi, currently oversees company operations.
In Other News
For now, the launch of Atomyze sees operations performed within test-mode only. This will provide platform clients time to familiarize themselves with its offerings, in anticipation of a late 2020 live-launch.
This wait until late 2020 is partly due to impending changes surrounding Russian regulation of digital assets. We recently took a brief look at Russia’s goal of amending previous regulations, in an attempt to modernize their approach.
Bank of Russia Looks to Retcon Regulations Surrounding Digital Assets