ECSE to Enter STO Pilot Program with Blockstation

Pilot Program

Another securities exchange, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), has seen the merit behind digital securities, and signed a fresh letter of intent (LOI) with Blockstation.

This letter represents an upcoming pilot program, which will see Blockstation act as a service provider for the ECSE.

With Blockstation touting a comprehensive tokenization platform, this means offering a variety of capabilities. It is anticipated that these will allow for the ECSE to support the trading of various assets, such as BTC, ETH, and, of course, STOs.

Caribbean Presence

At this point, it would appear as though the Caribbean has spoken, and made their choice of service provider clear – Blockstation

Each of the following are examples of pilot programs involving Blockstation that have either been completed, are off the ground, or are about to launch.

Features

With regards to the LOI, the ECSE has indicated that they intend to leverage the Blockstation platform, providing their clients with access, but not limited, to the following perks:

asset insurance

compliant KYC/AML measures

SLAP (a Blockstation solution which provides companies looking to host an STO with a streamlined process for creating a prospectus)

Commentary

Upon announcing this newly signed partnership, representatives from each, Blockstation and ECSE, took the time to comment.

Trevor Blake, Managing Director at the ECSE, stated,

“The ECSE is proud to take a leading role in increasing access to and participation in our securities market through digital assets…This pilot follows the pilot being undertaken by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) of a digital EC dollar (DXCD) that will be the world’s first central bank-backed digital currency, supporting the ECCB’s goal to remove financial frictions, promote financial stability, and expedite growth and development in the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).”

Matt Singh, VP of Sales at Blockstation, stated,

“It’s inspiring to see the vision of shared prosperity resonate so strongly in our conversations with the ECSE and financial regulators in the region…We look forward to advancing the ECSE’s goals of leveraging the blockchain to bring transparency, improved security and new economic opportunities to their citizens and global investors.”

Speaking with Marko

In our ongoing interview series, we were fortunate to have recently interviewed the President and CEO of Blockstation, Marko Hafez. In this discussion, we learn more about what Blockstation has to offer, and how they found themselves helping exchanges like the JSE transform the way they operate.

Blockstation

Since being founded in 2015, Blockstation maintains headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Blockstation looks to service and establish the digital securities sector, through their comprehensive tokenization platform.

CEO, Marko Hafez, currently oversees company operations.

Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange

Acting as a subsidiary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the ECSE maintains operations in the island nation of St. Kitts.

CEO, Trevor Blake, currently oversees company operations.

In Other News

For those that may recognize the ECSE mother company, ECCB, it may be due to recent news of their decision to create a central bank digital currency. The ECCB fully intends to be first to market, globally, with their own digital variant of a central bank issued currency.

