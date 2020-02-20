Exchanges
BlockStation and Jamaica Stock Exchange Go Live with DSO Integration
Ready, Set, Go!
In a pilot program that dates back to 2018, the Jamaica Stock Exchange and Blockstation were able to demonstrate the future potential of digital securities.
Fast forward to 2020, and this relationship has paid dividends, as the pair has just announced the official launch of their new platform.
Through a series of services, Blockstation can host digital securities offerings (DSOs) for companies in search of capital through the Jamaica Stock Exchange. As a result, this capability brings Blockstation into rarified air, as they become one of very few tokenization platforms working so intimately with a traditional, regulated exchange.
Platform Offerings
While the new platform is being touted as a comprehensive ‘end-to-end’ solution, Blockstation decided to focus on a few key features/benefits on offer. The following points are drawn directly from their announcement.
- Built-in Know-Your-Client (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) functionality to satisfy regulatory obligations
- Prospectus+ Smart Listing Accelerator Portal streamlines the creation of complete and compliant disclosure documentation
- Centralized digital filing and communication between all stakeholders to complete the IPO
- Real-time reporting and trade monitoring to mitigate abusive market tactics
- Dramatically reduced costs and timelines to conduct an IPO
Champing at the Bit
Building on the positivity surrounding the integration of Blockstation and the JSE, is the fact that various companies are already getting their ducks in a row to take advantage.
Despite just going live, there are already 5 companies being assessed for a potential DSO hosted by the JSE.
- BRED
- Lotus Energy
- WiPay
- VeleV
- Connoisseur Culture
Caribbean Presence
Perhaps because of their successful relationship with the JSE, Blockstation also finds themselves making inroads into another Caribbean nation – Barbados.
We previously reported on an MOU between the pair at roughly the same time as the pilot with the JSE. With the announcement of a finalized integration between Blockstation and JSE just occurring, will we soon see a similar announcement involving the Barbados Stock Exchange?
Eyeing Digital Securities, Barbados Stock Exchange Chooses Blockstation
Commentary
Marko Hafez, CEO of Blockstation, states,
“We are excited to officially launch the Prospectus+ Smart Listing Accelerator Portal for issuers to tokenize their equity and list on a regulated stock exchange…The portal features low costs, short timelines and international reach, making Tokenized IPOs suitable for companies of all sizes and an attractive proposition for issuers who never would have considered going public in the past.”
Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director of JSE, states,
“Blockstation’s platform incorporates familiar compliance rules to ensure a fair marketplace. We have spent considerable time and effort in our quest to move forward with Blockstation and to date, the training and support they have provided have been excellent.”
BlockStation
Founded in 2015, Blockstation maintains headquarters in Toronto. The team behind Blockstation work to develop solutions meant to integrate traditional exchanges with blockchain based technologies.
CEO, Marko Hafez, currently oversees company operations.
Jamaica Stock Exchange
Founded in 1969, the Jamaica Stock Exchange maintains headquarters in Kingston. This regulated exchange has become the nation’s de facto trading platform since being launched roughly 50 years ago.
Managing Director, Marlene Street Forrest, currently oversees company operations.
In Other News
Over the past year, we have reported on various developments surrounding Blockstation. Whether establishing partnerships with exchanges, establishing industry framework, or attempting to lure athletes to the great white north, the company has remained busy.
Blockstation to Host DSO in Attempt to Lure Kawhi Leonard
MERJ and OpenFinance Expand on Asset Listings
Liquidity for All
The promise of digital securities becoming liquid assets is a wonderful thing. There is a major issue plaguing the sector to date, though – a lack of listings on secondary markets providing a home for these tokens.
While progress may seem slow to some, this is changing. This past week has brought multiple examples of this, as two digital asset exchanges have each announced the addition of new, differently structured, listings to their platforms.
Expansion of Listings
Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC)
With a specialty in facilitating both loans, and crypto based remittance, IEC saw MERJ as an ideal home for listing. With the exchange already supporting various digital securities, the addition of IEC’s 106million common shares provides even more diversity among their offerings.
While this particular listing is not a security token, the company deals specifically with crypto and blockchain based endeavours. Furthermore, it builds on the expansion of offerings seen through MERJ – an expansion which directly benefits the security tokens that ARE listed on the exchange.
Paul Mathieson, Founder of IEC, states,
“After extensive global jurisdictional research, we are very excited to have listed our company on MERJ, the world’s leading regulated, blockchain-friendly stock exchange located in the middle of many future high growth areas. We view this listing as a great opportunity for institutional investors seeking exposure to the fintech, blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors by providing the ability to invest in the company equity of a licensed business on a regulated traditional stock exchange.”
Lottery.com (LDCC)
Gamifying charity through blockchain – this is what Lottery.com is all about. After hosting a successful STO with the help of partners like Securitize, Lottery.com is able to leverage their LDCC tokens as a means for achieving ‘humanitarian needs’.
Unlike the above asset listed on MERJ, LDCC is a full-on security token. By attaining this listing, LDCC now becomes accessible to, not only accredited investors based in the U.S., but non-accredited investors, as well.
Tony DiMatteo, CEO of Lottery.com, states,
“We believe that digital security offerings are the future of fundraising. The transparency inherent in this type of offering aligns with our overall mission…By listing on the Openfinance global platform, we’re not only able to offer this unique type of asset to our current investors, but now we’re able to reach a broader set of investors. However, investors aren’t the only beneficiaries.”
Speaking With…
In the past, we have been fortunate to have interviewed the CEOs of each, OpenFinance and MERJ. While these discussions date back to 2019, they are as relevant today as they were then.
Interview Series – Juan Hernandez, CEO of OpenFinance
Interview Series – Ed Tuohy, CEO of MERJ
OpenFinance
Founded in 2017, OpenFinance maintains operations within the United States. Above all, the company works to provide services tailored towards the digital securities sector; Primarily as a secondary market / digital asset exchange.
CEO, Juan Hernandez, currently oversees company operations.
MERJ
Founded in 2011, MERJ operates out of the island nation of Seychelles. The team at MERJ has established themselves within the digital securities sector, by attaining multiple ‘firsts’ within the industry – such as hosting an IPO through equity based security tokens.
CEO, Ed Tuohy, currently oversees company operations.
Archax to Host Polymath Security Tokens on Upcoming Exchange
Mutual Aid
With the launch of Archax’s anticipated digital assets exchange looming large, the importance of populating listed assets is crucial. What better company to fill this need than Polymath? – a seasoned company already responsible for the tokenization of more assets than nearly anyone.
A mutual need was recognized between each company, resulting in the recently announced collaboration between the two.
The Details
This aforementioned collaboration will see Archax become home to assets tokenized through Polymath. In doing so, investors in these assets will finally be able to tap into higher levels of liquidity – a trait long touted as being key to digital securities.
Archax clients benefit through an increased selection of investment opportunities.
Polymath clients benefit by seeing their tokenized securities become more attractive through new found liquidity and exposure.
Commentary
Upon announcing their newly established agreement, representatives from each, Archax and Polymath, took the time to comment. The following is what each had to say on the matter.
Graeme Moore, Head of Tokenization at Polymath, stated,
“At Polymath, partnership is part of our DNA. While we make it easy for firms to create and manage security tokens, we rely on the expertise of our partners for areas like secondary trading. We’re thrilled to work with Archax to provide security token issuers with an end-to-end solution for security token creation, management, distribution, and liquidity.”
Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax, stated,
“We are building the first truly global and institutional digital securities exchange based out of London and are looking to list credible token projects from across the world. Partnerships with leading players like Polymath ensure we are integrated into the emerging tokenisation ecosystem and we look forward to working with them and their clients, providing a secondary trading venue for tokens created using their technology.”
Recent Attention
Beyond news of these companies working together, each have found themselves attracting attention in recent days, due to other activities.
Archax was a participant of the recently hosted Security Tokens Realised conference, which was hosted in London, UK. Our own CEO, Antoine Tardif, attended this event, coming away particularly impressed with a few companies – one of these being Archax, themselves.
Financial Institutions Exploring Digital Securities at ‘Security Tokens Realised’ Event
Polymath, on the other hand, has recently given the public a glimpse at the functionality of their on-going Polymesh project. The company has high hopes for this blockchain, tailor-built for the digital securities sector.
Polymesh Whitepaper Sheds Light on Specialized Blockchain
Archax
Operating out of London, UK, Archax is an upcoming digital asset exchange, which was founded in 2018. With the exchange’s pending launch, the team behind Archax has been hard at work, establishing various partnerships to ensure an attractive platform.
CEO, Graham Rodford, currently oversees company operations.
Polymath
One of the more recognizable names in digital securities, Polymath, is a tokenization platform which was founded in 2017. From their headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Polymath has assisted in the tokenization of over 150 assets to date.
CEO, Kevin North, currently oversees company operations.
A Pair of London Based Companies Find Common Ground with ‘Corda’
Team Effort
A pair of London based companies, Archax and VALK, have recently released news that they intend to work in unison in an effort to better serve the digital securities sector.
End-to-End
This newly established partnership was undertaken with the goal of providing clients of each, Archax and VALK, access to a suite of services enabling end-to-end issuance/trading of digital securities.
In order to enable this comprehensive suite of services, each company will bring something different to the table.
- VALK will facilitate the tokenization, issuance, and management of digital securities
- Archax will facilitate post trade activities and liquidity through access to secondary markets
What this means, is that digital securities created through VALK will have a home on the Archax Exchange. The result is that each company, and the respective digital securities, benefit greatly through the aforementioned capabilities.
Past Integration
Beyond their geographical location, there is one commonality between these two companies – use of the R3 Corda Platform.
As clients of R3 Corda, each, Archax and VALK, have access to an open-source DLT based platform, which enables to deployment of smart contracts.
Archax to Streamline Post-Trade Activity through R3 Corda Platform Integration
Commentary
In their partnership announcement, representatives from each, VALK and Archax, took the time to comment. The following is what they had to say on what this collaboration will mean, moving forward.
Antoine Loth and Elie Azzi, cofounders of VALK, stated,
“We are delighted to seal this partnership with Archax and look forward to being one of the first platforms on Corda to integrate with their exchange. Our clients will now have access to a gateway to liquidity and Archax can benefit from the incredible deal flow of our partners who are issuing, financing and trading very high-quality assets in the private equity, fund, infrastructure and real estate worlds. We are glad to be building the business interface between top performing and reputable institutional players and Archax, the most innovative market venue in the UK.”
Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax, stated,
“We are building the first truly global, institutional market for digital securities based in London. As such, we are keen to list the most credible token offerings – so partnerships like this one with VALK are highly relevant and important to us. Although we are blockchain agnostic in terms of the tokens that we list, we have partnered with R3 to use Corda for our own ledger and post-trade activities, so this collaboration with VALK, who use Corda too, makes a lot of sense. We are excited by the opportunity that the tokenisation of assets brings, and we look forward to working with VALK going forward.”
Speaking with Graham
In mid-2019, we were fortunate to have completed an exclusive interview with Archax CEO, Graham Rodford. Here, Rebecca Stoner, COO of securities.io, delves into what Archax hopes to accomplish and how they will achieve their goals.
Interview Series – Graham Rodford, CEO of Archax
VALK
Founded in 2018, VALK maintains headquarters in London, England. The team behind VALK has developed tech solutions which allow for the ‘management, trading, and investment of unlisted assets’.
Cofounder,s Antoine Loth and Elie Azzi, currently oversee company operations.
Archax
Founded in 2018, Archax maintains headquarters in London, England. Above all, the team at Archax is working to develop, and launch, an anticipated exchange, expected to serve the digital securities sector.
CEO, Graham Rodford, currently oversees company operations.
In Other News
While the launch of their digital securities exchange has taken longer to develop than originally anticipated, Archax remains one of the more anticipated projects in the sector. As such, we have found ourselves covering news pertaining to this young company on various occasions. The following are a few articles detailing what, exactly, Archax has been up to as of late.
ClearBank Chosen by Archax to Provide Various Services
Tokeny and Archax form Strategic Partnership
HighCastle Seeks Increased Liquidity through Archax
Globacap to Integrate Services with Digital Exchange Archax
