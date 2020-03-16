Token Solution Providers
Bakkt Marching Towards Summer Launch of Consumer App, While Closing $300M Series B
$300 Million
While crypto markets remain in a state of flux, as the world deals with the ongoing effects of COVID-19, there is one company trucking along, un-phased. Bakkt, the popular digital asset service provider, has announced the successful completion of their Series B.
This event saw the company bring in a total of $300 million from a variety of investors. This brings their total raised, to date, to nearly $500 million between each of their raises.
Participants
In the process of raising such a hefty sum, Bakkt saw the participation of a variety of companies in their Series B. The following is a list of companies which saw/see the promise of Bakkt, and decided to align their goals with the young outfit.
- CMT Digital
- Pantera Capital
- Goldfinch Partners
- M12
- Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
- PayU
- Boston Consulting Group
If these names ring a bell, this may be, in part, due to their participation in Bakkt’s initial Series A. With a second investment by multiple companies, it would appear that Bakkt has managed to make a good impression on all involved, as they have navigated a tumultuous market through their lifespan.
Consumer App
The Bakkt consumer app, which is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2020, is more than simply another wallet for holding digital assets. The app brings with it multiple features that allow it to stand apart from the pack, and entice mainstream adoption.
Bakkt has stated that the app will be based upon 4 main features which allow for its user to:
- Aggregate a variety of assets which range from crypto, to cash, loyalty points, and even in-game rewards
- Seamlessly convert each/any of these assets to Bitcoin, cash, and more
- Trade supported crypto assets securely within the app
- Payments through the app, or through use of a ‘Bakkt Card’.
For many, their wallets are full of loyalty cards; Cards which have unused loyalty points. Unsure of what to use those air miles on? Simply link them with the Bakkt App, and utilize them in any manner you see fit through the listed features above.
Essentially, what the Bakkt app does is maximize the efficiency and flexibility of loyalty programs and digital assets, while providing an outlet for their redemption and use.
Commentary
Upon announcing today’s news, Bakkt CEO, Mike Blandina, took the time to share his excitement. The following statement touched on the scope of what the company has achieved in their 2 years since launch.
Mike Blandina states,
“I’m excited at our potential to unlock nearly $1 trillion of digital assets when the Bakkt app launches this summer. With the completion of our Series B financing and recent acquisition of Bridge2 Solutions, Bakkt is now a team of 350 employees and powers the loyalty redemption programs for 7 of the top 10 financial institutions and over 4,500 loyalty and incentive programs including two of the largest US airlines. We have the unique opportunity to leverage the technology, infrastructure and partners across our businesses to bring innovative new products to market and in doing so expand access to the global economy.”
CPO to CEO
Despite only launching 2 years ago, and widely being deemed a success thus far, Bakkt has already seen a change of guards atop the company. This change was the recent promotion of Mike Blandina from CPO to CEO.
It is important to note however, that the exit of Kelly Loeffler was not due to inadequacies in performance, but rather an opportunity that could not be passed up – a seat on the United States Senate.
This opportunity for Mike Blandina was not simply a stroke of luck. Upon his promotion, Bakkt mother company, ICE, noted his vast experience as a major boon.
ICE CEO, Jeffrey Sprecher, stated,
“As CEO, Mike will chart Bakkt’s strategic direction, payment products and markets, as well as overseeing the regulatory and financial performance of the company…His more than 25 years of experience in payments across product, engineering, strategy and operations will continue to serve us well.”
Beacon of Hope
When Bakkt first launched in 2018, it was during a dark time in the world of crypto/blockchain. The entire industry was in the midst of what became known as ‘crypto winter’. Their entrance into the sector was much heralded, and represented a beacon of hope for things to come in the months leading up to launch.
Fast forward to 2020, and Bakkt is once again providing a glimmer of hope for the future through their highly anticipated consumer app. This hope is perhaps needed more than ever, as uncertainty surrounds, not just crypto and blockchain endeavours, but the overall stock market; Uncertainty which appears poised to remain while markets deal with the global pandemic of COVID-19.
Major advancements by a major company, being made in the dark times of a suppressed market. Let’s hope that this summer’s release of the consumer app exceeds already high expectations.
Bakkt
Founded in 2018, Bakkt is a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange, operating out of Atlanta, Georgia. Above all, the team at Bakkt are working to develop solutions surrounding digital assets. These solutions range from futures contracts, to the upcoming consumer app, and more.
CEO, Mike Blandina, currently oversees company operations.
Exchanges
ECSE to Enter STO Pilot Program with Blockstation
Pilot Program
Another securities exchange, the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), has seen the merit behind digital securities, and signed a fresh letter of intent (LOI) with Blockstation.
This letter represents an upcoming pilot program, which will see Blockstation act as a service provider for the ECSE.
With Blockstation touting a comprehensive tokenization platform, this means offering a variety of capabilities. It is anticipated that these will allow for the ECSE to support the trading of various assets, such as BTC, ETH, and, of course, STOs.
Caribbean Presence
At this point, it would appear as though the Caribbean has spoken, and made their choice of service provider clear – Blockstation
Each of the following are examples of pilot programs involving Blockstation that have either been completed, are off the ground, or are about to launch.
- Jamaica Stock Exchange
- Barbados Stock Exchange
- Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange
Features
With regards to the LOI, the ECSE has indicated that they intend to leverage the Blockstation platform, providing their clients with access, but not limited, to the following perks:
- asset insurance
- compliant KYC/AML measures
- SLAP (a Blockstation solution which provides companies looking to host an STO with a streamlined process for creating a prospectus)
Commentary
Upon announcing this newly signed partnership, representatives from each, Blockstation and ECSE, took the time to comment.
Trevor Blake, Managing Director at the ECSE, stated,
“The ECSE is proud to take a leading role in increasing access to and participation in our securities market through digital assets…This pilot follows the pilot being undertaken by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) of a digital EC dollar (DXCD) that will be the world’s first central bank-backed digital currency, supporting the ECCB’s goal to remove financial frictions, promote financial stability, and expedite growth and development in the member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).”
Matt Singh, VP of Sales at Blockstation, stated,
“It’s inspiring to see the vision of shared prosperity resonate so strongly in our conversations with the ECSE and financial regulators in the region…We look forward to advancing the ECSE’s goals of leveraging the blockchain to bring transparency, improved security and new economic opportunities to their citizens and global investors.”
Speaking with Marko
In our ongoing interview series, we were fortunate to have recently interviewed the President and CEO of Blockstation, Marko Hafez. In this discussion, we learn more about what Blockstation has to offer, and how they found themselves helping exchanges like the JSE transform the way they operate.
Interview Series – Marko Hafez, President & CEO of Blockstation
Blockstation
Since being founded in 2015, Blockstation maintains headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Blockstation looks to service and establish the digital securities sector, through their comprehensive tokenization platform.
CEO, Marko Hafez, currently oversees company operations.
Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange
Acting as a subsidiary of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the ECSE maintains operations in the island nation of St. Kitts.
CEO, Trevor Blake, currently oversees company operations.
Interviews
Adam Vaziri, CEO of Blockpass – Interview Series
Adam is the founder and CEO of Blockpass – a self sovereign identity application for regulated industries. Adam Vaziri’s background is as a blockchain lawyer and set up Diacle in 2013 to assist blockchain projects with compliance. He is a tireless blockchain entrepreneur and labelled a ‘bitcoin pioneer’ by Bitcoin Magazine.
Could you explain what Blockpass is and how the platform benefits investors?
Blockpass makes compliance for blockchain and other financial services easy and quick to adopt. It is the only KYC & AML verification SaaS that businesses can sign up to and in minutes conduct compliance checks on on-boarding customers. It is fully automated and hosted in the cloud, and requires no integration or setup cost. You can set up your account immediately and test the service for free. For investors and other individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission.
You have a legal background; how did you transition from law to cryptocurrency?
I discovered bitcoin in 2012 and set up the first legal consultancy in London to specialise in bitcoin. My job was helping bitcoin companies get licenses and operate their business compliantly. A lot of the problems these startups were facing was how to comply but not spend too much on lawyers and consultants.
When I saw that compliance was expensive, I thought it was unfair that only large businesses could afford to comply. Smaller businesses are faced with a lot of compliance responsibilities and that just adds to their costs. It means to be a successful regulated business you have to be big. When regulations come in, we usually expect that businesses will find it too expensive to continue. So, they sell off or move. Anti-money laundering regulations for crypto businesses are coming into force for the whole industry this year. This will put a lot of crypto businesses out of business.
This is why we created Blockpass. Make it very easy and cheap to comply but have the best compliance in the market.
Most of the KYC vendors in the market lock in their clients for 2 or more-year contracts. We take that out. Blockpass is pay as you go. You only pay for what you use.
Integrating KYC into a business is a pain. Sometimes you have to integrate a vendor to check passports and a vendor to check sanctions list. It is complicated and time consuming. With Blockpass we are taking out that friction completely. A business just signs up on our website and generates a button which they send to their customers. That’s it. The business doesn’t have to think. They choose KYC Connect our full KYC package and they know that we will cover everything.
The kyc market checks users over and over again even though those users have already been checked. It is a complete waste of money. The way to fix that is give users a digital identity. That’s what we do. So, our 10k verified users don’t need to redo the verification process every time they sign up with a business. By not repeating this we can pass on the cost benefits to business by reducing the cost of verification.
Basically, compliance should be easy and cheap for businesses. That is our goal. Make it easy to follow the law. If you make it easy, then less businesses will make mistakes.
For users their experience of accessing regulated services is terrible at the moment. By giving users a digital identity, they can start to enjoy trying out new services without the headache of KYC. Just one click on the Blockpass app and they are verified.
As banks shut bank branches and every financial services provider is online you need an online identity too that you can reuse for all the services you want to access.
At Blockpass our community matters most. We give PASS tokens to all our new members as a ticket for them to join the ecosystem we are building. Once they are verified, they get benefits of being a member and accessing the services of our partners in one click. We want people who are hearing about crypto for the first time to come to us and create a digital identity and have a great experience of choice of different services they can access in one click and special offers from our partner businesses. When I first discovered bitcoin I had to do a lot of the work myself to understand who could be trusted and what to use. With Blockpass we want to make crypto easy for people, compliant and safe.
Once investors are verified, how often will they need to update their KYC documentation?
That depends on the merchant and jurisdiction. In the Blockpass console, the frequency of updates can be set by the merchant.
This was designed for the blockchain industry but could be used for many more applications, can you share what types of merchants would benefit from this application?
It could be used by any business that operates in a regulated industry, such as banking, stock trading, precious metals and gems trading, insurance and gambling.
Blockpass has the PASS utility tokens, what are these tokens for, and are they necessary to use the platform?
PASS tokens have KYC within the token. We created a token that needs the sender to be checked to send the token to someone else. Our tokens are how we register new members into the Blockpass ecosystem. We call this PASS Club. PASS Club members get access to content and special deals from our merchants such as free bitcoin brokerage fees, gold storage or a fee waiver for a bank account opening.
The PASS tokens also enable access to the PASS club. What is this club exactly?
We want to create a community of people in crypto that embrace crypto and have access to reliable information about vendors in the crypto space. PASS Club is about users also getting access to the best deals from the merchants we add to our marketplace. If they have a special offer, we want to give that to our PASS club members.
Could you tell us about the Blockpass Identity Lab and its collaboration with Edinburgh Napier University?
We founded the Blockpass Identity Lab in September 2018, which is led by renowned British computer scientist Professor Bill Buchanan.
You also offer PASS Verify which could benefit Dapp developers, what is this exactly?
PASS Verify is essentially a lower level of verification compared to our flagship product – KYC Connect. PASS Verify only provides Face Match and AML Monitoring services, while KYC Connect, in addition to Face Match and AML monitoring, also includes ID document authentication and Proof of Address verification. PASS Verify is also the gateway for users to become members of PASS Club, an exclusive e-commerce network for crypto enthusiasts powered by Blockpass and the PASS token.
To learn more visit Blockpass.
Token Solution Providers
Client Accounts on Hold as FCA Locks Down ePayments
There are few feelings worse than having one’s control stripped away, only to be at the mercy of another. This is, unfortunately, the case for a plethora of clients which utilize digital payments processor, ‘ePayments Systems Limited’.
Mid-February saw an enforced lockdown of ePayments’ client accounts, which persists as we enter March. This lockdown was a result of orders by the Financial Conduct Authority, as the regulatory body probes operations for short-comings surrounding Anti-Money Laundering practices.
While exact figures are unknown, it is surmised that this lockdown has affected over $150 million USD worth of client funds. These funds are touted as coming from over 1 million client accounts.
When the FCA stepped in, arranging the persisting lockdown of their systems, ePayments provided their clientele with the following notice.
“On the February 11, 2020 ePayments Systems Limited (‘ePayments’) agreed with the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to suspend all activity on its customer accounts. This decision was taken following a review, by the FCA, of ePayments anti-money laundering systems and controls, which identified weakness that required remediation.
We know this will be a very frustrating time for our customers. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and are working tirelessly to ensure improvements are made and accounts can be reactivated as soon as possible. During this improvement process, we want to assure customers that their funds are being safeguarded as normal.”
Looking for Answers
The situation is obviously a negative one, continuing to linger as the company looks for a resolution. What isn’t so obvious is the reasoning behind the lockdown.
There are a few theories that have emerged as potential culprits for the development.
- New AMLD5 laws have caught ePayments off-guard, necessitating platform upgrades
- ePayments was used as a gateway for laundering funds associated with proven scam, OneCoin
- Partners of ePayments are cracking down on payments associated with ‘high-risk’ industries
Today, we’ll take a brief look at the merit behind each of these theories. The reality, however, is that maybe none of these are correct. Maybe we simply need to wait for a resolution before becoming privy to answers.
Anti-Money Laundering
Before diving into the aforementioned theories, we can establish one fact – with the statements provided by ePayments, we at least know that this situation revolves around their AML procedures.
In order to remain authorized by the FCA, a company must adhere to strict compliance measures surrounding AML laws.
While digital payment solutions offer a bevy of benefits –such as speed and cost – they come with certain caveats. One of these is the potential for misuse through nefarious activity. One of the most commonly known means of illicit activity is money laundering – a practice which enables ‘dirty’ money, associated with illegal activities, to be passed off as ‘clean’ or legitimate.
Naturally, this is a practice which is discouraged, and has resulted in strict measures being taken to ensure it does not occur. These practices are known as ‘Anti-Money Laundering’ laws, or ‘AML’.
In the case of ePayments, it is these AML measures, or rather a lack of, which prompted the FCA enforced platform lockdown.
Scenario 1 – AMLD5
Theory number #1 is a very plausible scenario. The acronym ‘AMLD5’ refers to Europe’s 5th Anti-Money Laundering Directive.
AMLD5 which came into law in 2018, and came into effect in 2020, comes with various stipulations – with one pair possibly being the reason for the shutdown.
- Virtual Asset Service Providers are now viewed on level ground with other entities, despite perceived risk levels.
- Virtual Asset Service Providers must now conform to more stringent AML and KYC rules.
While ePayments may have once conformed to regulations, their systems may simply need upgraded to reflect their new obligations under AMLD5.
While potentially costly for ePayments, this possible scenario is overall positive (aside from the obvious inconvenience of those affected by the lockdown). At the end of the day, this scenario will result in a more secure ePayments platform moving forward.
Beyond this particular scenario, AMLD5 has already had widespread effects across Europe. This was recently made obvious when Germany redefined Bitcoin as a financial instrument.
Scenario 2 – ePayments + OneCoin
This scenario is much more of a worry than new found issues with AMLD5. While the situation as described, is disheartening, thus far, in and of itself, there may be something larger at play. There may be links between ePayments and one of the largest scams of all time – OneCoin.
Many speculate that the potentially porous AML practices of ePayments allowed for some of the roughly $4 billion in OneCoin funds to be funnelled through the platform.
This speculation is lent some level of credence through the recent resignation of Robert Courtneidge, from ePayments. This resignation, which occurred mere days after the platform lockdown, capped off a short stint at the company for Courtneidge. His prior employer? The law firm Locke Lord – the same firm which saw a partner, Mark Scott, convicted of laundering roughly $400 million worth of funds on behalf of OneCoin founder, Dr. Ruja Ignatova.
This development begs the questions – was ePayments used to launder funds associated with OneCoin? And if so, are some of the funds, currently under lockdown, a portion of those from OneCoin?
To date, much if this is simply conjecture, as the FCA has not yet released commentary on the finer details surrounding the ePayments lockdown. However, if it quacks like a duck…
A Potential Timeline
- OneCoin defrauds investors of $4 billion worldwide
- Mike Scott, Partner at law firm Locke Lord, compensated with $50 million for laundering $400 million for OneCoin founder, Dr. Ruja Ignatova
- 2017, Ignatova, vanishes with vast amounts of wealth
- Multiple convicted with various charges surrounding the OneCoin scam
- Robert Courtneidge, formerly of Locke Lord, is hired by ePayments
- FCA lockdown of ePayments occurs
- Robert Courtneidge resigns from ePayments
Future Intrigue
Where this entire saga becomes intriguing, is the potential for tracking down the elusive Dr. Ruja Ignatova.
IF there is a link established between OneCoin and ePayments, MAYBE there remain funds associated with Ignatova in those that are now under lockdown. Providing this were to be the case, a new avenue for potentially tracking down the whereabouts of Ignatova becomes a possibility.
While these are massive ifs and maybes, the scope of the situation is large enough to warrant genuine intrigue moving forward.
Scenario 3 – High Risk Relations
The final leading theory behind the ePayments lockdown is one that has proven to be the downfall of many similar platforms in the past – high risk relations.
Companies like ePayments are not able to operate alone. They require relations with banks, insurance providers, and more. Unfortunately, this means that they, and similar companies, are often at the mercy of these service providers. Often times, we will see a service provider deem that clientele are high risk, and cease offering their services.
With regards to ePayments, it is believed that, roughly, at least 20% of all transactions processed through their platforms can be attributed to the following industries.
- Pornographic Content
- Foreign Exchange (FOREX)
- Cryptocurrencies
Service providers are typically justified in ceasing relations surrounding these industries because, sadly, they are rife with scams and frauds – see the previous theory on OneCoin.
Digital Securities Exchange (DSX)
Connection to the aforementioned high risk industries may be strongest with that of Cryptocurrency. This is through cryptocurrency exchange, DSX; An exchange which shares the same founder as ePayments – Mikhail Rymanov.
Ties between platforms go beyond founders, however. For example, the pair utilize each other’s services for the onboarding of clients, as well as facilitating value transfers between accounts.
Thankfully, nations around the world are beginning to step up, ensuring level playing grounds for all businesses. A recent example of this is the Supreme Court of India’s recent decision to overturn their central banks decision to impose a blanket ban on crypto-related businesses.
Due to the growth surrounding acceptance being seen globally, it is unlikely that the ePayments lockdown is due to high-risk relations.
Progress Updates and a Crystal Ball
Regardless of which scenario you believe to be true, the public has not been given much information to work with, at this time. On a promising note, ePayments has, indeed, released multiple updates and ‘FAQ’ dossiers, indicating that they are at least working on the situation. These can be found through the following links.
Temporary Account Suspension FAQ for Customers
At the end of the day, no one but the FCA and ePayments knows the full situation. Perhaps the reasoning behind the lockdown is a simple one, and the lack of details is to prevent exploitation of a vulnerability.
The various scenarios discussed today are just a few possibilities, with one possessing no more merit than the last. For the time being, we will just need to continue consulting our crystal balls, as we try to make sense of the situation – and hope that ePayments seeks truth when stating,
“We want to reassure customers that funds are being safeguarded as normal and can be retrieved once the improvement process has been completed.”
ePayments Systems Limited
Operating within the United Kingdom, ePayments Systems Limited has grown into one of the largest digital payment processers in the nation.
CEO, Mikhail Rymanov, has overseen company operations since launch in 2010.
*Mikhail Rymanov was contacted for commentary prior to publishing – no response was received*
OneCoin
OneCoin is often noted as one of the largest scams of all time. This Ponzi scheme saw countless investors defrauded of roughly $4 billion USD.
The project, which saw its founder, Dr. Ruja Ignatova, disappear in 2017, with vast amounts of funds no less, was found to be a highly manipulated ruse. While it promised to be the future of payments through various mining practices and secure blockchains, these were found to be completely fabricated.
Financial Conduct Authority
The FCA is a United Kingdom based regulatory body. They note that their main tasks are threefold.
- Protect Financial Markets
- Protect Consumers
- Promote Competition
These tasks are performed within the confines of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Since their formation in 2013, the FCA has grown to regulate 60,000+ businesses.
*The FCA was contacted for commentary prior to publishing – no response was received*
*This article will be updated when/if new information comes to light*